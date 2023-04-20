ST. LOUIS – If you are looking for a unique shopping experience that also helps students, then head to Incarnate Word Academy in Bel-Nor for their 12th Annual Spring Boutique on Thursday, April 27. The event is a fundraiser for the Katie Campanella Visual Arts Scholarship and the IWA Alumnae Legacy Scholarship.

The Campanella family has a long history of women attending the all-girls Catholic High School. In October 2011, Chrissy Koeller Campanella’s two daughters were in a horrific car accident. Katie did not survive. She was a 6th grader at Our Lady of the Pillar school at the time and wanted to attend Incarnate Word Academy like her sister and others.

At the time of Katie’s funeral, many asked what cause to donate in Katie’s honor. Her parents, Chrissy and Joe, decided to donate to Incarnate Word, and it was decided to start a scholarship fund in her name, the Katie Campanella Visual Arts Scholarship.

Proceeds from tickets to the Spring Boutique will help fund scholarships that help girls from across the St. Louis region attend Incarnate Word. There will be great food and more than 50 vendors. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students for the April 27, 2023, event. It runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



From more information, please call 314-725-5850 or https://www.iwacademy.org/page/SpringBoutique.