ST. LOUIS — Afro World Hair and Fashion Company is getting ready for a busy holiday season.

The black-owned shop will have popular family events for both Christmas and Kwanzaa.



Soulful Santa

Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18

1 to 5 p.m. CST



Kwanzaa

Wednesday, December 28th

3 to 5 p.m. CST



Afro World Hair & Fashion Company

7276 Natural Bridge Rd.

Normandy, MO 63121

