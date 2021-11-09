Shopping at Beyond Fashion event supports Black-owned businesses

ST. LOUIS – Girls are running the world! One of the groups with the greatest growth in entrepreneurship over the past couple of years is Beyond Fashion. They have a shopping event coming up that showcases some black-owned businesses. Becky Moss, chief development officer at Beyond Housing and Jacqueline Buck-Horton, Beyond Fashion co-chair, explained the the event details and they explained how they are shaking things up this year.

The event is on Thursday, November 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Carter Commons in Pagedale located at 6746 Page Avenue.

Click here for more information.