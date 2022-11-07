ST. LOUIS – A Metro-East chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., honors a late international leader with the rededication of a children’s library Monday.

Dr. LaRona J. Morris served as 19th International Grand Basileus from 1996 until 2000. She died in 2005 at age 62.

The East St. Louis native’s legacy lives on in a library at Mason Clark Middle School. The Alpha Upsilon Sigma Chapter in East St. Louis will honor Dr. Morris’ life by rededicating the library. The event is part of the internationals sorority’s Operation Big Book Bag.

Rededication Ceremony Honoring Dr. LaRona J. Morris

Monday, November 7

6:00 p.m. CST

Mason Clark Middle School

5510 State St.

East St. Louis, IL 62203

https://bit.ly/3t8fg1Q