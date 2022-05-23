ST. LOUIS – If you or someone you know lives with debilitating hip or knee pain, you know it can be life-changing. It shouldn’t mean you have to give up the things you love. Modern technology is lending a helping hand at Signature Orthopedics St. Louis. They’ve enlisted the help of a robot for partial or total hip or knee replacement. Dr. Christopher Palmer is an orthopedic surgeon at Signature Orthopedics. He explained the Mako SmartRobotics. It assists surgeons in the operating room. Click here to learn more.

