Sip and shop at Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop

ST. LOUIS – Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop invites girls and guys to adorn themselves at the Sip & Shop.

Flower Crown & Sip 
Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop 
Thursday, December 30th
6 p.m.
4500 S. Kingshighway
South St. Louis 
https://www.sophiascrowns.com/

