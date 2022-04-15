ST. LOUIS – Two sisters remember their brother, author Marlon Owens, by promoting literacy to underserved kids. In December 2021, Owens died suddenly. His sister Aja Owens and Adrienne Draper were stunned. However, they immediately got to work to make sure his children’s book got into as many young hands as possible. Owens and Draper celebrate Owens’ life. They remember what the City of Jennings has done to honor Owens, and they give us a look into his book Chelle Wants a Dog. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Free-Foundation-113784761212167.

