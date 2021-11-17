SLIFF showcases ‘Delicate State’ on Saturday at the Tivoli

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of films are showcased in the St. Louis International Film Festival. It’s one of the most well-regarded festivals in the U.S. A former St. Louisan makes her directorial debut this year and also stars in a film that could be described as “life imitating art.”

“Delicate State” follows a couple as they share the joys of anticipating their first child. The film is set against the backdrop of a disrespectful society and Americans struggling with intense political division. It might sound familiar, but this dystopian drama was conceived well before the real-life drama of January 6.

Director Paula Rhodes explained her inspiration for the project.

The film will be showcased on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.

