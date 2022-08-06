ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools are also hosting their Back to School Festival this weekend.

It’s combined with the Urban League’s Urban Expo. Families can get backpacks and other school supplies as well as food, vaccines, and health screenings for free.

The Urban League said this is the largest event of its kind in the state of Missouri and is designed to educate, inspire, unify and empower the underserved community. Admission to the event is free and so is parking.

There are up to 10,000 free backpacks full of school supplies. There are even free haircuts, manicures, health screenings & consultations, free physicals, and free transportation to and from the Urban Expo from 38 locations.

