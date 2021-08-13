SLPS prepares for students to return to 100% in-person learning

ST. LOUIS – The first day of school for St. Louis Public Schools is on August 23 and the students are going to learn 100% in person.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams explained the back-to-school plan out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Adams said COVID mitigation protocols are in place in order to keep the students safe. Everyone in the building must wear a mask. The students will also have socially distanced desks.

He said the staff is being tested for COVID as they return to work.

Many students all over the country fell behind in their studies and Adams said St. Louis Public Schools was no different.

“We have to get kids back in school,” Adams said. “We don’t have an option.”

The district will not have a hybrid learning model as an option for families.

Adams said a small number of families in the district have asked to have their students learn virtually. The district is providing that option for those families.