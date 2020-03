Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - President trump extended social distancing guidelines until April 30 as cases in the United States topped 140,000. Two of the top doctors, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a grim warning that 200,000 Americans could dies during the outbreak.

Dr. Marcia Sokol-Anderson an expert on infectious disease and internal medicine at Saint Louis University discusses those numbers and how the coronavirus is affecting people.