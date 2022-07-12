ST. LOUIS – When Dr. Jeffrey Teckman was in medical school, he learned that reduction in liver fibrosis or scar tissue in the liver.

With alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency was impossible, but now he’s found that it is possible to reverse this process in humans with minimal side effects in a clinical trial studying rare, genetic liver diseases.

Dr. Teckman, professor of pediatrics and biochemistry and molecular biology at St Louis University’s School of Medicine, is here to discuss his latest findings.

For more information, call 314-577-5647 or visit www.facebook.com/slusom/.