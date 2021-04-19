SLUCare cardiologist explains how Johnson & Johnson vaccine could have caused blood clots

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available again this week.

The CDC recommended a pause after six American women developed blood clots in their brains.

Fauci said he would be surprised if Johnson & Johnson isn’t in use again by Friday. So blood clots are being discussed more especially for those who already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

SLUCare cardiologist Dr. Stephanie Windish explains what causes blood clots and how the vaccine may have caused them.

