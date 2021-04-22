SLUCare doctor explains concern over swollen lymph nodes in women after COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – A report in the New England Journal of Medicine has found further evidence that the COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

Researchers found rates of miscarriage, premature birth and other complications were all comparable to those seen in studies before the pandemic. The women tested received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. None of the women in the study received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Some people experience a harmless side effect of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, swollen lymph nodes. But this is creating concern with mammograms and self-breast exams according to SLUCare breast surgeon Dr. Kaitlin Farrell.

