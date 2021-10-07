SLUCare doctor explains new stroke recovery study

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A new study says the best time for stroke recovery might be months after having one.

SLUCare neurologist Dr. Randall Edgell explained the study out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News