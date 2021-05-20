SLUCare doctor recommends getting the COVID vaccine ASAP

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a week since children ages 12 to 15 became eligible to get the COVID vaccine from Pfizer.

There are 17 million children eligible for it in this age group. Some parents have rushed their children in for the shots while others are still hesitant.

SLUCare family medicine physician Dr. Matthew Breeden said that his office is recommending all patients that are eligible for the vaccine “to go ahead and get it as soon as possible.”

Breeden said the most common side effect that he sees is recipients saying their arms are sore at the injection site area.

He also said he really hopes to see many people get the vaccine before the next school year begins in the fall.

“It is the safest and most effective way to prevent this virus and to get us back to a more normal state in this country,” Breeden said.

