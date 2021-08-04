SLUCare doctor says Delta variant is highly transmissible among kids

ST. LOUIS – There are big concerns for parents as students head back to school and trying to protect everyone from COVID is paramount.

Right now in the St. Louis area, COVID beds are filling up in pediatric units.

SLUCare pediatric infectious specialist Dr. Wail Hayajneh explained the threat.

He said the Delta variant is highly transmissible and is affecting all ages. He said the latest cases have been more severe than in the past.

Hayajneh said the community must reach a higher amount of immunity via vaccine in order to combat the Delta variant.

The symptoms are:

runny nose

congestion

high fever