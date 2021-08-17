SLUCare pediatrician urges parents to get themselves and their kids vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – The CDC said only about 43 percent of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Illinois, it is only about 49 percent.

There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there, but SLUCare pediatrician Dr. Josh Arthur says parents need to get the COVID-19 shots. He had more information from out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

He said, he personally has not seen children with the vaccine get sick. He said, “certainly it’s possible, but it’s going to be a lot lower in number.”

Click here to learn more.