Social distanced Santa visits at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

ST. LOUIS – Santa’s Wonderland will still open at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, but with several COVID-19 precautions to protect kids and St. Nick.

The stores will have several tools meant to keep families safe, while not scaring children during this pandemic. Kids can give their Christmas wish list to Santa through the Magic Santa Shield.

There are also “12 Days of Christmas” decals on the floor to encourage physical distancing. Parents can make contactless appointments. 

Learn more at BassPro.com/Santa and Cabelas.com/Santa.

