ST. LOUIS — Many people might have started trips for Memorial Day weekend and decided to drive. Thirty-seven-point-one million Americans are expected to take a road trip this weekend. Analysts attribute the increased traffic to lower gas prices. The average price per gallon is $3.57, way down compared to $4.68 this time last year. The statewide gas price average in Missouri is even lower, at $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. Experts recommend travelers make sure cars are road-ready and encourage people to have all medicines in their emergency kits updated.

In Blair’s Social Second, FOX 2 asked, “What are your Memorial Day weekend plans?” Some viewers responded:

“Going to enjoy the glorious weather with family, camping, and BBQing…quality time in the great outdoors walking and playing outdoor games,” Chris Cooper responded.

Mike Berrey said he’s “having a BBQ/pool party at the house with some friends.”

Lastly, Ericha Anne shared, “The main reason for this holiday is to remember the fallen. I will be attending the American Legion Post 581’s Memorial Day program in Columbia, Illinois.

My maternal family will always remember Fred Fritz, who served during WWII. On August 6, 1945, enemy action sank the submarine he was on just a few months shy of turning 20.

Chime in on the conversation every morning between five and six a.m. in our Facebook page comments at Fox2Now.