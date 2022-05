ST. LOUIS – Jeff Revelle will celebrate the sun at the Florissant Valley of Flowers. The solar artist will burn images into wood using the power of the sun. He will be at the festival on Friday, May 6 and on Saturday, May 7. You can see his work at https://www.facebook.com/SolarArtByJeffRevelle.

Florissant Valley of Flowers

May 5 – 8, 2022

https://florissantvalleyofflowers.com/