ST. LOUIS – The Soldiers Memorial Military Museum is ready to celebrate the real reason behind Memorial Day. Museum Director Mark Sundlov tells us how the memorial will remember the military servicemen and women who died defending the United States.



There will be a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. CDT. The names on the Korean War Memorial will be read. There will also be remarks from City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Memorial Day Commemoration (Monday, May 30)

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

315 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

https://mohistory.org/events/memorial-day