ST. LOUIS – You can help flood survivors at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Delta Delta Omega Chapter Donation Drive.

Sorority leadership said they continue to gather essentials for impacted families because many are still in shelters weeks after flash flooding destroyed homes in parts of the Metro East.



AKA – DDO Flood Donation Drive Drop Off

Monday – Friday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

Community Life Line Family Resource Center

1468 State Street

East St. Louis, IL 62205

https://www.communitylifelineestlnp.org/

https://akaddo.com/