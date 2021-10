ST. LOUIS – It’s two days of beer, brats, and a celebration of everything bavarian. The Soulard Oktoberfest is happening this weekend.

Terry Thompson of Terry Thompson’s Bavarian Stompers gives a sneak peak at all the fun planned for Soulard Oktoberfest out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The event is at Soulard Market Park on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

