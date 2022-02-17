Soulard’s Purina Pet Parade returns in person Sunday

ST. LOUIS – We got some great news yesterday and it’s a sign that things are returning to somewhat normal. The Purina Pet Parade in Soulard will be back! After it went virtual last year, the streets of Soulard will be filled with costumed critters on Sunday all to raise money for a great cause! The annual fundraiser seeks out the best-dressed pet! Purina’s senior community affairs specialist Daniel Koehler had more details on the event.

