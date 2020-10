ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County voters can get a ride with “Souls to the Polls”. The NAACP – St. Louis County Branch is offering a rideshare program.

Voters can get rides to early voting and on election day, Tuesday, November 3rd.Call (314) 562-0411 for more information.

You can also learn more on https://www.facebook.com/stlcountynaacp/.