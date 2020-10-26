South Carolina art exhibit honors the life of Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, S.C. – Local artists are unveiling a new exhibit downtown to honor the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The artists have created images of the superhero, who is also an Anderson native, to help fill a void after his passing from colon cancer at the age of 43.

One of those artists, John Withinarts, is a colon cancer survivor. He says the project helped bring the community together.

“Words can’t even explain, I mean, even the way we brought it all together in different styles, it was just, it was just something everyone had to see,” Withinarts said. “To see that he was able to affect the world the way that he did was very encouraging.”

The city hopes the exhibit can remain open for at least a year.