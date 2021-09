ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The South Grand Makers Pop Up hits the street again, after a pandemic pause. Mollini Bonini manages Destination Found. Her thrift and vintage store will be one of many on the sidewalk in South St. Louis. Bonini shows us a few of the items you can buy, and how you can support local businesses.

South Grand Makers Pop Up

Sunday, September 12, 2021

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Between Arsenal & Humphrey

St. Louis, MO 63118