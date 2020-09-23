Southwest Airlines offers free companion pass to travelers

ST.LOUIS – A new travel deal from Southwest Airlines is an incentive to get travelers back in the air.

The company is offering a free companion pass to their customers which will allow them to bring a guest on a future flight for the price of airline ticket taxes.

If you book a flight by tomorrow, Sept. 23 and fly by Nov.15, you’ll earn a companion pass that’s good from Jan. 6 through Feb. 28.

To get this deal, you will need to have a Southwest Airlines rapid rewards account and register on the homepage.

