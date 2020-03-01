Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games begin March 20th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games kicks off on Friday, March 20, with Opening Ceremony at Hyland Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The Opening Ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes, the lighting of the Flame of Hope, the traditional declaration of 'Let the games begin!,' and an Inclusion Revolution rally with the Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC).

For more information, including opportunities to donate and volunteer, please visit www.somo.org/indoor.

The public is encouraged to attend all events. Volunteers are still needed on Saturday events, particularly at our basketball venues and our Healthy Athletes screenings.