ST. LOUIS – How would you like to enjoy a delicious picnic on the beautiful grounds of the Gateway Arch Park, while supporting the Park? The community is invited to the second annual Picnic in Your Park!

Visitors can enjoy a deluxe or classic basket. One has a gourmet four-course lunch, the other has a traditional picnic lunch and drinks. Picnic in Your Park is coming up on May 15th. Proceeds from purchasing these baskets support the Gateway Arch Foundation’s mission of park conservation and preservation.

Click here for more information.