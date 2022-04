ST. LOUIS – Spectrum is investing billions in expanding broadband access in rural communities. Communications director Wes Shirley explained the $5 billion investment that will bring high-speed internet to underserved communities. He also explained how part of that money will fulfill goals by the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in Missouri areas like Jefferson and Pike Counties. Learn more at https://www.spectrum.com/cp/build.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction