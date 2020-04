Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many of you are working from home and chances are that you don't quite have the same setup as you would if you were in your office. If your laptop at the kitchen counter, on the sofa or even in bed there's a good chance you're experiencing some back stiffness and pain.

Dr. Deptee Jain, an orthopedic spine surgeon with Washington University at Barns Jewish Hospital suggest you keep moving! Cervical spine exercises - head rolls.