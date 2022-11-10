ST. LOUIS – Spirit of Angela Drum and Dance helped celebrate the U.S. premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The group will also teach about dance traditions from the African Nation of Mali. Organizers from the St. Louis African Arts Festival explain the authentic references to African culture in the new Marvel Studios Film.
Sprit of Angela Drum and Dance
Special Guest Class in Malian Dance
Saturday, November 12
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Big Muddy Dance Company
3305 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
Class Information: https://bit.ly/3WOTy0i
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: https://bit.ly/3To3ACU