ST. LOUIS – Spirit of Angela Drum and Dance helped celebrate the U.S. premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The group will also teach about dance traditions from the African Nation of Mali. Organizers from the St. Louis African Arts Festival explain the authentic references to African culture in the new Marvel Studios Film.

Sprit of Angela Drum and Dance

Special Guest Class in Malian Dance

Saturday, November 12

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Big Muddy Dance Company

3305 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Class Information: https://bit.ly/3WOTy0i

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: https://bit.ly/3To3ACU