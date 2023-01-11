ST. LOUIS – The Spirituality and Business Book Club works to improve workplaces by focusing on people achieving business objectives.

Donalee Gastreich wrote Bringing Spirituality into Business, Know Yourself, Grow Yourself, Live Life Empowered. In the book, she urges workers and employers to end The 5 D’s of Dysfunction: Departures, Disengagement, Dissatisfaction, Distractions and Division.

She showed us how through a book discussion and her workshops through Complete Solutions, LLC.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3ZuAQwe