ST. LOUIS – Split66 rocks our Band in a Box before their January 2023 show at Blueberry Hill.

The band’s music addresses mental health issues in their song “Anhedonia”, defined by the American Psychological Association as “the inability to enjoy experiences or activities that normally would be pleasurable.”

Members also strive to share their lives as husbands and fathers, with one being a military veteran.

Split66

Saturday, January 22

Doors at 6:00 p.m. CST

Blueberry Hlll

Duck Room

6504 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

https://split66band.com/home