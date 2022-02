ST. LOUIS-- The Republican field of candidates in the race to succeed Roy Blunt in the United States Senate would appear set, following U.S. Representative Jason Smith's announcement Wednesday that he would seek a return to the House in the fall and not aim for the other chamber.

In a video Smith posted on Twitter, he decried the "ladder-climbing" done by candidates seeking higher office. Two other U.S. Representatives, Vicky Hartzler, and Billy Long have declared their candidacies.