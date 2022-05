ST. LOUIS — The Coaches vs. Crime Basketball Tournament will raise money for families who lost a loved one to crime.

Khaleel Munir of the Willie Davis Sports Foundation previews the game. He also talks about a year full of community service.

Coaches vs. Crime Basketball

Saturday, June 4

Noon CDT

Soldan High School

918 Union Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.facebook.com/khaleel.munir.7