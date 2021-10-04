Sports historian releases new coffee table book ‘Wrestling at the Chase’

ST. LOUIS – Anyone over 40 who grew up in St. Louis remembers “Wrestling at the Chase,” and names like Harley Race, Dick The Bruiser. King Kong Brody, and today’s WWE owe their very existence to what happened in St. Louis.

Award-winning author, film producer, and sports historian, Ed Wheatley spoke about his new book.

There will be a book signing on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Swansea Firehouse on Huntwood Road in Swansea, Illinois. Another book signing will be at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds on October 30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 200 South Belt East #2650.

