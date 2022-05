ST. LOUIS — The Spring to Dance Festival brings performers from all over the country to The Touhill.

The event is sponsored by Emerson, and it offers a weekend full of dance. We get a sneak peek from the Tristian Griffin Dance Company.

Spring to Dance Festival

Sponsored by Emerson

Friday – Sunday

Touhill Performing Arts Center

UM-St. Louis

St. Louis, MO 63121

https://www.dancestlouis.org/emerson-spring-to-dance-festival-2022

https://www.tgdancecompany.com/