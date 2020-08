ST. LOUIS – Infectious disease experts are now urging everyone to get a flu shot this year to avoid a COVID-19 “Twindemic.” A Twindemic or what some are calling a Flu-vid is a pandemic followed by the flu season.

Dr. Mano Patri an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital at Lake St. Louis joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss how important is it to get a flu shot this year.

For information visit: ssmhealth.com