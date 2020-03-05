SSM Health’s ‘virtual visit’ provides care for just $25 and no insurance required

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The coronavirus remains in the headlines, some people are taking steps when it comes to their doctor visits.

SSM Health is providing an alternative to a traditional office visit. SSM Health has recently rolled out its virtual visits program for patients in Missouri. Using this virtual service, patients can connect with trusted SSM Health providers via their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Erin Powell is the system director of Retail and Virtual Health joined Fox 2 to discuss what to expect during a virtual visit.

Visits can be made from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

