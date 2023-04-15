ST. LOUIS – The 3rd annual “Rock For Brett” St. Baldrick’s charity fundraiser concert is coming up. It’s set for next Saturday at the Casa Loma Ballroom at 6 p.m.

There will be a Torchlight Parade & band called Red, White & Floyd, which is a Pink Floyd tribute band. There will be one more opening act. There will also be 50/50 raffle tickets, baskets etc.

This show benefits kids with cancer, inspired by the battle of local child Brett Haubrich. FOX 2 gets a quick preview of the show.

Tickets to the event cost $20 and can be purchased here.