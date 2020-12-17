St. Charles company keeps hunters safe with new headphone technology

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles based ZBones has a new design for conductive headphones with Mossy Oak.

Mossy Oak makes camouflage gear and apparel for hunting and other outdoor sports. ZBones works to keep outdoorsmen safe by sending sound through bones around the ear. Nothing goes inside the ear.

Learn more about ZBone technology at LoveZBones.com.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News