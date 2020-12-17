St. Charles company keeps hunters safe with new headphone technology

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles based ZBones has a new design for conductive headphones with Mossy Oak.
Mossy Oak makes camouflage gear and apparel for hunting and other outdoor sports. ZBones works to keep outdoorsmen safe by sending sound through bones around the ear. Nothing goes inside the ear.
Learn more about ZBone technology at LoveZBones.com.
Latest headlines:
- The Wagmama shop expands with dog-friendly cafe’ in South St. Louis
- Sauce on the Side is coming to the cobblestoned streets of St. Charles
- Narhwhal, the unicorn puppy from Missouri, featured in ‘Dogs of the Year’ special tonight
- Woman caught on video stealing package from St. Charles doorstep
- ICU doctor is hospital’s 1000th COVID-19 recovery success story