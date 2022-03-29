ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Builders St. Charles Home Show will help the St. Louis Area Foodbank keep families healthy. Show Organizer Tammy Ridgley shares how visitors can learn about beautifying their homes while helping fight food insecurity.

Donors can bring peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans, canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit, cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers, pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews, and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers, and wipes.

17th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show

April 1-3, 2022

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plz.

St. Charles MO, 63303

https://stlhomeshow.com/