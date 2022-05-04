ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Dupo, Illinois man is helping two charities through his run for the title of Mr. Health and Fitness through Muscle & Fitness Magazine.

Michael Gloeckner is 60 years​ old. He has made working out a part of his everyday life. Gloeckner shares some of his boundless energy with the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Gloeckner stands to win $20,000 if he is chosen, but he plans to give all his winnings to the hospital. He is also running a separate fundraiser to help Homes for Wounded Warriors.

You can vote for Gloeckner through Thursday, May 12 at 9 p.m. CDT. Click here to vote.