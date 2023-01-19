ST. LOUIS – St. John’s Community Care makes room for Dining Out at St. John’s.

Several restaurants in the Metro East will raise money for the agency that helps people and families living with disabilities and dementia. St. John’s rents medical equipment to families as long as they need. It also hosts support groups and community education to support patients and caregivers.

St. John’s Community Care

222 Goethe Ave.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(618) 344-5008

https://stjohnscc.org/medical-equipment-loan-program/