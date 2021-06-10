St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now

ST. LOUIS – You can do it again this year, buy a ticket that could win you your dream home while supporting childhood cancer research.

Tickets are going on sale Thursday, June 10 for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

This year’s home is in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. Payne Family Homes has been building St. Jude Dream Homes for over eight years and was recently acquired by Fischer Homes.

“We are proud to partner with them. And at Fischer Homes we’ve actually built 15 dream homes. Super great partnership and have a lot of the same values and we’re excited to be in the St. Louis market,” Fischer Homes Marketing Manager Carrie Rogiers said.

This year’s home is a three-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3,812 square foot Dream Home.

There are 14,000 $100 tickets available for a shot at this home valued at $600,000.

Rogiers said Thursday is the best day to buy a ticket.

“You can be entered for this gorgeous home valued at $600,000. But other prizes including a car and a $10,000 gift card as well,” Rogiers said.

The Visa gift card is courtesy of Paramount Bank & the Boehmer team at BHHS select properties.

Early bird prize deadline: June 25 for an outdoor entertainment package including a hot tub and outdoor kitchen, courtesy of Prestige Pools & Spas.

Bonus prize deadline: July 16, 2021, Honda Civic LX donated by Frank Leta Honda.

Click here to get your dream home ticket or call 800 667-3394.