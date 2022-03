ST. LOUIS--Missouri's Attorney General has sharp words of criticism for the head of the CDC, in St. Louis today to speak about public health.

Rochelle Walensky, a Washington University graduate, was on campus Thursday for a roundtable discussion before touring a Federally Qualified Health Center. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has been a staunch critic of mask mandates and has taken municipalities and dozens of school districts to court over them, said Walensky owed parents and children an apology.