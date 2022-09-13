ST. LOUIS – On September 24 at Ballpark Village, you can participate in this family-friendly event taking place across the nation.

It’s raising funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962.

When you signup and fundraise, you help St. Jude keep its promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. St. Jude believes, and we believe, that all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Let’s end childhood cancer together.

Form a team and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude. Register today at www.stjude.org/walkstlouis .